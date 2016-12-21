Kiln man killed in hunting accident

Investigators say the shooting appears to be a tragic accident. (Photo source: Dignity Memorial)

A Hancock County man lost his life while out duck hunting on Saturday.

According to officials, 77-year-old Robert Liebkemann of Kiln was accidentally shot to death by one of two children he was hunting with at a camp in Plaquemines Parish, La.

Detectives say the two boys were shooting at targets when one of the bullets ricocheted and hit Liebkemann in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be a tragic accident, and they do not intend to file any charges.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.