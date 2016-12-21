Family lays young son to rest after short battle with cancer

Instead of a hearse, Donovan's ashes were transported to the church in a limousine, surrounded by his friends and family. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Donovan Trudell had a lot of things he wanted to accomplish in life, and being on TV was one of them. (Image Source: WLOX News)

On Wednesday, the Picayune community rallied around a family they've supported for months, as they laid their young son to rest.

Donovan Trudell was a sports fanatic. The 13 year old knew football and basketball statistics like a sportscaster, and that's what he wanted to be when he grew up. Sadly, Donovan won't see that day.

He recently lost his battle with cancer, but the way he fought will forever inspire those who knew him.

"So today, of course - on the day that we're going to bury him - in spirit, it says, 'Donovan sweet boy today you will finally be famous. We say see you later. We know where you are. Enjoy the attention, love mom,'" said grieving mother Brandy Richardson.

Donovan took his last breath one week ago, after a six month battle with a hepatoblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

"He always said 'When I grow up I want to be a famous wide receiver. If I can't do that I want to be like Stuart Scott. I want to report the news. I want to do what I love I want to be on TV.' So, thank God he can now be on tv. His wish will be fulfilled, and he'll see in spirit," said Richardson.

Richardson, a travel nurse, knew it wasn't good when she got a call from the hospital while she was away for work. Donovan had been staying in Memphis with his dad over the summer.

"I got a call from a radiologist at Le Bonheur who said I hate to tell you over the phone but your son has a sarcoma, and it's very very fast growing. He has to go to St. Jude," said Richardson.

The teen was treated at St. Jude for a few months, and even went on a trip sponsored by the Make- A-Wish foundation, but one of his wishes never came true.

"It's important for me to fulfill his wish, he wanted to take a limo ride with his friends, buddy you're going to do it. You're going to take that limo ride with their friends," said Richardson.

Instead of a hearse, Donovan's ashes were transported to the church in a limousine, surrounded by his friends and family.

"That was my fear after he passed, that I would dwell in the grief of losing him, but I just say everyday I can't. I can't cry because I know he's safe and we're going to be okay," said Richardson.

Instead of flowers, Richardson has asked that any donations be made to Donovan Trudell through First National Bank of Picayune.

