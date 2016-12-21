Pink Hearts Funds founder installs security cameras

JoAn Niceley is moving on from past transgressions with a vigilant attitude. (Photo source: WLOX)

The founder of Pink Heart Funds and the Hope Chest gift shop in Long Beach says her workplaces are under tight surveillance after being targeted by thieves multiple times.

JoAn Niceley is moving on from past transgressions with a vigilant attitude, and security cameras to keep a constant watch on everything.

"We spent $1,200 and we have eight cameras in here," said Niceley. "Two are hidden and there's no way to get past."

It's a precaution taken after Hope Chest manager Kay Smith says her wallet was stolen out of her purse kept it in the back room.

"I went back out to get my purse and my wallet and couldn't find what I was looking for," said Smith.

Similar incidents prompted the camera installation at the store, and down the road at the Pink Hearts Fund after board director Melinda Rosetti-Spence was caught embezzling $235,000 over a two year period. Rosetti-Spence served nearly three months in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Nicely keeps a watchful eye on both locations as they move forward with their work.

"It's sad this time of year brings out more shoplifting," added Nicely.

A portion of the proceeds from Hope Chest goes towards the Pink Hearts Fund charity, which provides wigs for people with hair loss disorders, including those undergoing cancer treatments.

