Fire inspector gives tips for Christmas tree safety

Christmas decorations can sometimes present a risk of danger if not handled properly.

With just days before Christmas, many living rooms consist of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree surround by presents. Although festive, the evergreens pose a potential risk for disaster if not maintained properly.

When purchasing and setting up Christmas trees, inspector Robert Powell with the Biloxi Fire Department says to remember the following:

Buy a tree that's fresh

Water tree regularly

Check all wires on decorative lights

Keep the tree at least three feet away from any source, such as a fire place

Unplug lights at bedtime, and when leaving home

Powell also encourages residents make sure smoke detectors are in working condition.

