Fire inspector gives tips for Christmas tree safety

The WLOX Good Morning Mississippi team has received a prestigious honor at the annual Mississippi Associated Press awards banquetMore >>
The WLOX Good Morning Mississippi team has received a prestigious honor at the annual Mississippi Associated Press awards banquetMore >>
A long battle to eliminate the President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act ended without a vote.More >>
A long battle to eliminate the President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act ended without a vote.More >>
Youth baseball officially made it's come back to the River City the last weekend of March.More >>
Youth baseball officially made it's come back to the River City the last weekend of March.More >>
The North Bay was plundered by pirates on Saturday afternoon as part of the D'Iberville's celebration of Mississippi's bicentennial.More >>
The North Bay was plundered by pirates on Saturday afternoon as part of the D'Iberville's celebration of Mississippi's bicentennial.More >>
The Mississippi State Highway Patrol confirms that one person was killed in a car accident on Saturday.More >>
The Mississippi State Highway Patrol confirms that one person was killed in a car accident on Saturday.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.More >>
Law enforcement in Pahrump said a woman arrested Thursday is accused of luring children and exposing herself at a park.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>