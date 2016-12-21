Fire inspector gives tips for Christmas tree safety - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fire inspector gives tips for Christmas tree safety

Powell also encourages residents make sure smoke detectors are in working condition. (Photo source: WLOX) Powell also encourages residents make sure smoke detectors are in working condition. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Christmas decorations can sometimes present a risk of danger if not handled properly.

With just days before Christmas, many living rooms consist of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree surround by presents. Although festive, the evergreens pose a potential risk for disaster if not maintained properly.

When purchasing and setting up Christmas trees, inspector Robert Powell with the Biloxi Fire Department says to remember the following:

  • Buy a tree that's fresh
  • Water tree regularly
  • Check all wires on decorative lights
  • Keep the tree at least three feet away from any source, such as a fire place
  • Unplug lights at bedtime, and when leaving home

Powell also encourages residents make sure smoke detectors are in working condition. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly