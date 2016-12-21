FBI: TX woman busted with pounds of drugs, gun in Jackson Co.

A Texas woman is facing 10 years to life in prison and up to $10 million in fines after being arrested by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force on Monday.

Tiffany Snodgrass, of Dale, TX, was arrested in Jackson County. She is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

FBI officials said the task force seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 grams of black tar heroin, and a 9mm handgun.

U.S. Magistrate John Gargiulo order Snodgrass, 47, be held without bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday.

