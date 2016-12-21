Improvement work delays traffic on Popp's Ferry bridge

Drivers hit a bit of a delay on the Popp's Ferry bridge Wednesday as new lights were installed.

To install the new, LED lights - which are designed to last longer than traditional streetlights - crews had to reduce traffic on the bridge to one lane. The city hopes the feature will reduce maintenance costs.

"They've replaced lighting on all city owned street lights and all city owned buildings. So with LED lighting there's a lot of positives, of course, the cost for the energy saving. It also produces less heat," said Cecilia Dobbs Walton with the City of Biloxi.

Although the year-long project is wrapping up, it is taking longer than expected. The light installation is complete, and crews return to work on Thursday to paint the turn lanes. Work will begin sometime around 8 a.m.

