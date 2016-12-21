8,900-pound skid steer stolen from construction site

A piece of heavy machinery has come up missing from a construction site in Woolmarket. Now, Biloxi police are asking for your help to find the 8,900-pound skid steer and who took it.

Investigator Kris Hines said the Caterpillar 259D was stolen from the 8000 block of Woolmarket Rd. sometime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, please contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or Crime Stopper at 1-877-787-5898.

