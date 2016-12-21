WLOX Editorial: Acts of kindness contribute to holiday cheer

Shopping, travel, family gatherings, the lights, the decorations - all contribute to the holiday cheer. But what may be the biggest part of that cheer is so many acts of kindness here in South Mississippi.

From Red Kettle donations to the Salvation Army to food for the homeless at Feed My Sheep, there are mountains of toys donated to the Toys for Tots. Coats for Kids and Adults, fundraisers for clothing and food, and countless small and large acts of kindness we never hear about.

For so many, the moment they most enjoy this holiday season is the moment they are the most generous. Generosity is just plain good for the soul.

To all those good, giving souls in South Mississippi, Merry Christmas and good cheer.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

