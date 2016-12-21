WLOX Editorial: Acts of kindness contribute to holiday cheer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Acts of kindness contribute to holiday cheer

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Shopping, travel, family gatherings, the lights, the decorations - all contribute to the holiday cheer. But what may be the biggest part of that cheer is so many acts of kindness here in South Mississippi.

From Red Kettle donations to the Salvation Army to food for the homeless at Feed My Sheep, there are mountains of toys donated to the Toys for Tots. Coats for Kids and Adults, fundraisers for clothing and food, and countless small and large acts of kindness we never hear about.

For so many, the moment they most enjoy this holiday season is the moment they are the most generous. Generosity is just plain good for the soul.
To all those good, giving souls in South Mississippi, Merry Christmas and good cheer. 

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager

    Ocean Springs mayor decides not to veto B&B ordinance

    Friday, March 31 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-03-31 20:35:09 GMT
    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran (Photo source: WLOX)Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran (Photo source: WLOX)

    Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran has decided not to veto a proposed bed and breakfast ordinance, but she will ask the board of aldermen to consider a policy stipulation.

  • Officials: 28 students taken to hospitals after 2 charter buses collide, very minor injuries

    Friday, March 31 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-03-31 20:08:08 GMT

    The East Baton Rouge Parish School System reported 28 Lee High School students were taken to hospitals with injuries after a crash on I-10 East near LaPlace involving two charter buses.

  • Moss Point officials vote to continue with plant operators

    Friday, March 31 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-03-31 19:57:15 GMT
    (Photo: file)(Photo: file)
    Officials in Moss Point held a special meeting Friday to discuss the request for proposal for the city's reverse osmosis plant.  The aldermen unanimously voted to continue with Utility Partners, the company who currently runs the plant. Clear Water also submitted a bid, but it was more expensive.  In 2015, Moss Point became the third city in the state to use the filtration purification process that pumps ground water through a series of powerful filters. However, the $12...More >>
