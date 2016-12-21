WLOX Editorial: Munro is one of America's best

74 years ago, a contingent of Marines was trapped on Guadalcanal facing annihilation. A painting illustrates a group of small boats evacuating the Marines.

The man who volunteered to lead the five Higgins boats and positioned himself and his boats in harm’s way to cover the withdrawal, was a signalman 1st class in the United States Coast Guard.

Still two weeks from his 23rd birthday, Douglas A. Munro went above and beyond the call of duty. He was mortally wounded in that battle to save his fellow troops. Posthumously, Munro was awarded the Medal of Honor for extra-ordinary heroism and conspicuous gallantry. He remains the Coast Guard's sole recipient of the medal of honor.

Munro is one of America's best. Now one of America's Best Coast Guard Cutters bears his name. The proud workers of Ingalls in Pascagoula turned over the keys to the cutter Munro a few days ago. The Munro is in the class of the largest and most technologically advanced cutters in the Coast Guard.

Congratulations to the workers of Ingalls as you contribute to the safety of our country in delivering the Munro to serve our nation.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.