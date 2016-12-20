Businesses, vehicles hit by gunshots in Pearl River Co.

Investigators in Pearl River County are hoping someone will come forward with information leading to the arrest of suspects responsible for firing gunshots into businesses and vehicles on Hwy. 11.

Officials said the shots were reported around 9:40 p.m. Monday. Several businesses, including The Skate Salon and Co-Co’s Kitchen, were hit.

Chief Deputy Shane Tucker, with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies believe the shooter or shooters were in a vehicle when the shots were fired. He said they fired at least six rounds.

No one was hurt, but damage to the storefronts and vehicles parked outside was reported.

Tucker said no surveillance video is available, so deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information. If you have any details that could help investigators, please call the sheriff’s department at 601-798-5528.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.