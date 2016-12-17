Trump supporters lay out expectations for incoming president

An air of excitement filled the stadium as President-elect Donald Trump took to the stage. Excitement from Trump supporters has grown throughout the presidential campaign, and came to a peak on election day.

People in attendance had many different things they want to see from a Trump White House, from the economy, to healthcare, and more.

"To be honest, I want to see him reform the entire welfare system. I don't think it's right that people stay home and get a check. People need to be out looking for jobs. I want our education system revamped," said Mobile resident Gail Filotie.

Another issue for supporters is bringing jobs back to America.

"We are going to stand up for the American worker like no one has stood up for that worker before," said Trump.

Some supporters used the event to fire up the grill, and talk some politics in the parking lot. They also had their thoughts on what they want to see from the new administration.

"I'd like to see Obamacare repealed. It's been a massive failure. It's way to expensive for people. It's not working the way it was intended to work," said Jeffery Cothren.

James Rich is interested to see what someone from the private sector can do in the Oval Office.

"It's going to be kind of a toss up because he's unlike any elected official we've ever had, not just president. And me, personally, I think it's about time we have someone other than a career politician in charge because the biggest problem in our country is the economy and he's a businessman. He's used to running numbers and, you know, making money. And that's what we need right now," said Rich.

Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

