Ocean Springs police donate toys for Christmas

Helping to serve the community in a different way, some Ocean Springs police officers distributed bags full of toys to families in the area.

The department started the drive two years ago and it has grown exponentially, with 85 children receiving gifts in 2016.

The toys came via donations from the community, and money raised through the department.

"As a department I want to make sure that we are giving back," said Officer Adam Crater. "It's great to see the outpouring from the city to take care of everyone."

This year, the department got creative with its fundraising.

"Everybody has a No Shave November, and ours we named Let it Grow. You donate $25, or $25 worth of toys, and you get to go without shaving for two entire months," Carter said. "A lot of officers will jump on the chance to not shave, especially during the time of year when you get to go hunting," said Crater.

In fact, the officers loved not having to shave so much, they managed to raise $600 to go toward purchasing toys.

