Animal shelter creates calendar to raise money

With holiday shopping time quickly running out, Jackson County Animal Shelter may have the perfect gift.

Adoption coordinator Maridee Mallette had the idea to combine "Jackson County's Finest" with adoptable dogs and cats in to a calendar. Each month of the 2017 calendar features a local man posing with adorable puppies and kittens.

All proceeds from sales go directly back to the shelter to help the animals.

"All the calendars go toward not necessarily adoptions, but toward money for raising food, for treatment, for toys, anytime to make their experience in that place a little bit better," said Mr. January, Jarad Jones. "I'm an animal lover at heart, so anything I can do to help them, it sold me."

"It sounded like a good idea to make money for the animals. We'll be able to treat them for heart worms, PARVO, and sponsor adoption events," said Mallette.

Loren King posed for the month of April.

"I thought it was a good cause, giving back, and trying to get some of these really good looking dogs and cats to good homes," Loren said.

Calendars are $15 each and available for purchase at the shelter in Gautier, or at any upcoming adoption events.

