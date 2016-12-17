Mississippi State stadium vandalized with Ole Miss-related graffiti

Mississippi State University's Davis Wade Stadium was vandalized Friday night with Ole Miss-related graffiti.

The words "#FailState" and "Hotty Toddy" were spray-painted on the outside of the building. On the opposite side of the stadium, the word "Rebs" appears and "HYDR" is painted on the sign of Giles Hall.

There are cameras all around the stadium. Those will obviously be looked at. pic.twitter.com/voIbbrfhW9 — Michael Bonner (@MikeBBonner) December 17, 2016

Making a loop around the stadium and found some more graffiti. pic.twitter.com/uwLLrxtqxD — Michael Bonner (@MikeBBonner) December 17, 2016

For whatever reason this sign was spray painted too. pic.twitter.com/rnACQc9yAv — Michael Bonner (@MikeBBonner) December 17, 2016

According to reporter Michael Bonner with the Clarion Ledger, the university is aware of the situation but have not yet released any statements on the incident. MSU Police are reportedly investigating and are expected to use the stadium's surveillance cameras in their investigation.

Cleanup underway. I'm sure this is exactly how he planned on spending his Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/G4D31kKLdD — Michael Bonner (@MikeBBonner) December 17, 2016

Crews were cleaning up the graffiti Saturday morning as people stopped to take pictures. It's been three weeks since Mississippi State beat Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

