Prep roundup: Gulfport basketball earns split with Meridian; other HS scores

Here are the results from the high school basketball and soccer games that were played Friday night involving coast teams. If you have a correction to a score or are aware of one that is missing from this page, please send an e-mail to AllWLOXSports@wlox.com and we will update as soon as possible. 

BOYS BASKETBALL
Poplarville 62 Collins 50
Meridian 64 Gulfport 40
Hancock 41 Ocean Springs 53
Moss Point 29 Pascagoula 54
Long Beach 39 Picayune 54
Theodore (AL) 49 St. Martin 44
Bay 57 St. Stanislaus 33
East Central 54 Vancleave 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrison Central 53 Bay 47
Poplarville 37 Collins 40
Hancock 26 Ocean Springs 40
Moss Point 29 Pascagoula 54
St. Patrick 69 Our Lady Academy 33
Moss Point 45 Pascagoula 50
East Central 61 Vancleave 11
Mendenhall 38 West Harrison 48
Biloxi 46 Center Hill 32
Meridian 43 Gulfport 48

BOYS SOCCER
St. Stanislaus 2 Bay 1
Poplarville 4 FCAHS 0
Long Beach 3 Gautier 1
Biloxi 2 Hancock 1
Hattiesburg 2 Picayune 3
Stone 3 PRC 5
Pass Christian 6 Vancleave 3

GIRLS SOCCER
Perry Central 0 D'Iberville 4
Poplarville 0 FCAHS 1
Long Beach 1 Gautier 2
Biloxi 5 Hancock 0
Hattiesburg 5 Picayune 0
Stone 4 PRC 1
Pass Christian 1 Vancleave 2
Pascagoula 0 West Harrison 4

