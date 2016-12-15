Pit bull recovering after coming to the rescue during home invas - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pit bull recovering after coming to the rescue during home invasion

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Connect
Police don't believe the incident was random. (Photo: WLOX) Police don't believe the incident was random. (Photo: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

A female pit bull is recovering from a gunshot wound after coming to her owner's rescue during a home invasion in Gautier.

The dog's owner - who does not want to be identified - says she was getting in her car on Dec. 14 when three men armed with guns approached her around 5 a.m.  At that point, the victim was hit on the head and forced inside her home on Soundview Street.

The men, who were wearing masks and glove, reportedly duct taped the victim's hands together and blindfolded her. When 2-year-old pit bull Skye heard the commotion, the dog ran downstairs to defend its owner.

Then, one of the suspects shot Skye in the mouth.  

"She was growling and she still wanted to get up, but she couldn't get up," said the victim. "She couldn't move."

Sgt. Nick Crocker with the Gautier Police Department says the gunshot woke up the woman's boyfriend, and he ran downstairs. The boyfriend's 17-year-old daughter was also upstairs asleep during the incident. 

Gautier resident Zachary Vaughn was shocked to learn about the invasion and shooting in what he says is a normally quiet neighborhood.

"We don't know the neighbors there. We haven't been there long, but they have some pit bulls and they have some nice older jacked up trucks in the yard that I've noticed," said Vaughn.

Meanwhile, Skye is back home and recovering. 

"The bullet missed all her vital organs. However, the veterinarian is not going to take out the bullet because taking it out could do further damage or kill the dog," said Lt. Danny Patrick with the Gautier Police Department.

Nothing was taken from the home, and police are working on identifying the suspects based on evidence collected at the scene. 

"We don't believe this was a random act," added Patrick.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Gautier Police at (228)-497-2486 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.  

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly