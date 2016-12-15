Toys for Tots in need of donations for Jackson and George counties

Toys for Tots in Jackson and George counties is gearing up for weekend distribution.

Volunteers are working hard to sort through donations, making sure every child that's registered will have something waiting for them under the tree. But in matching toys to each child based on age and gender, they've realized they still need help to meet the demand of children in the county.

"We do still need toys for babies and kids, between boys and girls between the age of eight and 12," said Pamela Williams, Toys for Tots coordinator for Jackson and George counties. "We need Barbies Hot Wheels and baby dolls. Those are the things that we're lacking this year, and we also need bigger Santa gifts. If people can actually donate that, that would be awesome. and they can call me at to set up delivery"

The organization will be accepting donations Dec. 15 and 16. To set up a delivery, call Williams at 228-355-8227.

