Group hosts vision board brunch

With less than three weeks left in 2016, many people are already working on New Year's Resolutions.

Soon, one South Mississippi group will be helping ladies make their visions a reality.

The Pink Lotus Project is hosting "Fierce & Fearless Brunch: An Intimate Vision Board Experience" on Jan. 14. Held at the Hancock Bank Community Room, located at 888 Howard Ave., the event will bring together women from the community to define their intentions and create visual representations of their lives.

"A vision board is creating a visual representation of what you envision for your life. It allows you to define and clarify your aspirations, reinforce them and keep your intentions focused. You can put anything on the board: where you want to travel, your career path, the type of home or car you want, do you want children, a family… Whatever you want in this lifetime. And once you create yours, it’s there to keep you inspired and motivated to move forward in life," the group noted on Facebook.

Tickets to the mimosa brunch are $25 and may be purchased on Eventbrite. For more information, contact Jocelyn Lane at pinklotusproject@gmail.com.

