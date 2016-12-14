Kiln man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girl, 9

A 22-year-old Kiln man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl the day his second trial was set to begin.

Keith Poyadou pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a juvenile by virtue of a no contest plea. He changed his plea Tuesday just as jury selection for his second trial was set to begin.

The case went before a Hancock County judge earlier this year, but the judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

District Attorney Joel Smith said investigators took up the case in June of 2012 when the girl told family members Poyadou sexually assaulted her in her home. Smith said a medical examination revealed the girl suffered injuries consistent with sexual abuse.

Poyadou’s sentencing has been set for Jan. 26, 2017.

