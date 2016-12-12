Missing Pascagoula woman found safe

Pascagoula police are heading to Hattiesburg, where a missing woman was found safe Monday night.

Holly Joiner was reported missing on December 7. Officers said she has mental deficiencies and did not have her medication.

Lt. Doug Adams said Joiner, 24, left her father’s Agnes St. home after an argument. Her father said she took a large amount of clothes when she left.

Joiner posted on Facebook Monday night that she was not in any danger.

