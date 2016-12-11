Biloxi salon gives free holiday haircuts

Salon owners say they enjoy giving back to the community. (Photo source: WLOX)

There was little early holiday cheer from Salon Seraphina in Biloxi on Sunday.

The salon offered free hair cuts to both first responders and CASA kids. Staff spent the day making everyone look their best just in time for Christmas.

With holiday tunes playing in the background and snacks for those stopping by, owners say it's all about giving back to their community.

"We're doing it because it's the time of year for giving," said owner Anthony Tran. "We like to give back to the unfortunate families; people who don't have the resources and means to come in and get haircuts."

HAPPENING NOW: free haircuts for first responders and CASA kids at Salon Seraphina - until 3 pic.twitter.com/phdkRempGo — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) December 11, 2016

Terry Michael with CASA added, "They were so happy. It was awesome to see they are running around playing."

People also donated toys for the kids.

