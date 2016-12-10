Long Beach defensive lineman anxious to begin career at the Nava - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach defensive lineman anxious to begin career at the Naval Academy

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

When Long Beach defensive lineman J'arius Warren wasn't selected for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game or the Bernard-Blackwell All-Star Classic, it caught the Bearcats' leading tackler by surprise.

"I was angry but I go over it," Warren said. "I know the truth, but I got over it. It's fine now."

Since becoming an impact player at Long Beach during his sophomore year, Warren has had his patience tested. The Bearcats didn't win more than three games during that span.

Regardless, third-year head coach Forrest Williams has helped develop FBS quality talent since taking over the program in 2014, including wide receiver Trevor Terry, who will be joining Southern Miss next season after spending a year at Jones County Junior College.

Warren learned the game of football fairly quickly. Unable to play football until receiving his mother's blessing in the eighth grade, Warren cannot wait to show off the fast-absorbed talents in the post-high school life as one of the newest members of the Naval Academy.

Navy, which had its 14-game winning streak against Army snapped Saturday, has been very committed to Warren and vice versa. A member of the Navy coaching staff has planned an in-home visit soon.

"They've instilled (brotherhood) early on, even as a commit," Warren said. "We all have a group chat of the Navy commits and we're all connected at once. We're all very close there, so when I get to Navy, I'll know everybody there and just get familiar with the place."

Warren's goal prior to the 2016 season was to tally at least 200 tackles. While that didn't happen, he still led the Bearcats with 126 tackles.

