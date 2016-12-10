Crowds line streets for 42nd annual Escatawpa Fire Department Christmas parade

Jackson County residents of all ages lined the sides of Highway 613 as the Christmas parade tradition continued on Saturday.

For 42 years, the Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department has invited people from all over to get into the Christmas spirit with the festive parade.

Chaplain Harold Myers is the organizer of the event. Though it takes a lot of time, he says it's well worth the effort.

"It takes three or four months. I'm usually up on the other end, but I'm down here tonight trying to keep the judges so the young fellows are up there tonight jockeying one and another. We've got a couple last minute entries, and that's no problem cause we tell them come on down the day of the parade, we'll put you in," Myers said.

The floats, trucks, and marchers are among the nearly 35 groups entered in the 2016 parade, each providing something different to those in attendance. The parade included four fire departments, the Boy Scouts, Moss Point JROTC and several other organizations.

Escatawpa resident Carolyn Davis has been coming to the the parade almost every year since the beginning. She says it's the smiles on the young faces that makes the cold temperature worth it.

Myers says the parade is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.

"We wish them a Merry Christmas and blessed one," said Myers.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.