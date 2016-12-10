Northeast Fire Dept. raises $5k in annual boot drive - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Northeast Fire Dept. raises $5k in annual boot drive

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
HURLEY, MS (WLOX) -

The Northeast Fire Department is in the giving spirit.

Saturday they took over the corners of the four way stop in Hurley - all for their annual boot drive.

"We get out here at 9 o'clock, get our signs put up, get our vests on, get boots ready, and just talk amongst ourselves what we're gonna expect to do this year, and then we just get out there and just start waving and smiling and collecting money," said Assistant Chief Jeremy Snelgrove. 

That money pouring in donation after donation, rolling in on the busy intersection. 

"It's something that we look forward to every year. It brings joy to us," Snelgrove said. 

It's the seventh year the department's held the event, and all the money collected goes toward local charities and organizations. 

"We have a Sister's Group, it's a local charity that we donate to that helps low income families. We donate sometimes when there's tragedy. We have families that we help, and Angel Tree, and we've morphed over to helping Santa Wears a Badge that the Jackson County Sheriff Department does," Lt. AG Sims said. 

Snelgrove and Sims say they founded the drive to really reach out to the community. 

"It's good bonding thing with the fire department and the community. Let's them know not only are we there in an emergency, but we are here to help in other times and it's the holiday season, giving and celebration," Sims said. 

The members of the fire department say despite the cold, they enjoy getting in the spirit of giving. Those donating say they're just happy to help out. 

The department says it collected $5,000. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

