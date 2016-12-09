Gulfport woman sews blankets for homeless

With temperatures dropping toward the freezing mark Friday night, everyone is looking for ways to stay warm.

Luckily, one South Mississippi woman is making that task a little easier. Barbara Gentry of Gulfport has always had a knack for sewing, and is known amongst her friends as being very crafty.

"My mother taught me how to sew when I was 15 years old and I've basically been sewing all my life," Gentry said, "I'm one of these kind of people that if there's something you can use it for, I want to do it."

When one of her friends asked her if she wanted a bunch of old hotel bed skirts, she said yes. Gentry began turning the skirts into blankets for her friends, but eventually realized that there might be a better use for them

"So I thought, well, maybe the homeless would like to have these to keep warm," said Gentry.

And although the work is tedious and sometimes even painful, she'll have around 20 blankets just in time for the holidays.

