RACE DAY GUIDE: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

The Coast will see quite a few extra feet hit the pavement this weekend for the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.
More than 5,000 runners are expected to take off down Highway 90 and cross the finish line at MGM Park for the race on Sunday, which is also a 2017 Boston Marathon qualifier.
Below are helpful tips for race day:
WEATHER:
START AND FINISH:
Both races will start at 7 a.m., and end at MGM Park in Biloxi. Click here to view maps of each course and start line.
PARKING:
TRAFFIC:
LIVE TRACKING:
FINISH FEST:
The Coors Light Finish Fest will be held at MGM Park from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., and is open to the public.
For a full list of race day events, click here. Results will be posted on the MGCM website following the race.
Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.
No rain, no pain. The beginning of the party was dry - at least as far as the weather goes - as the Krewe of Neptune Parade rolled through downtown Biloxi.More >>
No rain, no pain. The beginning of the party was dry - at least as far as the weather goes - as the Krewe of Neptune Parade rolled through downtown Biloxi.More >>
The Krewe of Gemini Parade got off to a dry start. The threat of rain didn't stop the majority of parade goers from lining the parade route for some Mardi Gras fun.More >>
The Krewe of Gemini Parade got off to a dry start. The threat of rain didn't stop the majority of parade goers from lining the parade route for some Mardi Gras fun.More >>
The Biloxi Police Department arrested Michael Keith Walls, 34, of Biloxi Friday on a warrant for felony credit card fraud.More >>
The Biloxi Police Department arrested Michael Keith Walls, 34, of Biloxi Friday on a warrant for felony credit card fraud.More >>
A new Mardi Gras organization is preparing to roll in its first parade tomorrow in D'Iberville, the Order of Dionysus.More >>
A new Mardi Gras organization is preparing to roll in its first parade tomorrow in D'Iberville, the Order of Dionysus.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) is searching for Adrian Reed, 38, of Brookhaven.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) is searching for Adrian Reed, 38, of Brookhaven.More >>