RACE DAY GUIDE: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

The Coast will see quite a few extra feet hit the pavement this weekend for the inaugural Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

More than 5,000 runners are expected to take off down Highway 90 and cross the finish line at MGM Park for the race on Sunday, which is also a 2017 Boston Marathon qualifier.

Below are helpful tips for race day:

WEATHER:

START AND FINISH:

Half Marathon: Jones Park, Gulfport

Full Marathon: Henderson Point, Pass Christian

Both races will start at 7 a.m., and end at MGM Park in Biloxi. Click here to view maps of each course and start line.

PARKING:

No parking will be available at the marathon start line. Limited parking will be available at the half-marathon start line at Jones Park, and the CTA Parking Garage.

Shuttles will be provided on race day for runners only. The first morning shuttle will leave the Mississippi Coast Coliseum at 4:45 a.m. There are no return shuttles after the race to either start line. Click here to few detailed information.

TRAFFIC:

Traffic on Highway 90 at each start line will be stopped at 6:30 a.m. The eastbound lane will remain closed until around noon.

LIVE TRACKING:

To keep up with friends and family running the race, download the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon App, or visit this link from a computer.

FINISH FEST:

The Coors Light Finish Fest will be held at MGM Park from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., and is open to the public.

For a full list of race day events, click here. Results will be posted on the MGCM website following the race.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.