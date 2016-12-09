Lineup announced for 25th annual Crawfish Music Festival

The festival runs eight nights: April 20 to April 23 and April 27 to April 30. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center has announced the initial lineup for the 2017 Crawfish Music Festival.

The festival, which offers two weekends of music, food, rides, and games, has been going strong for a quarter of a century.

The lineup for the landmark year includes country music stars Trace Adkins, Mark Chesnutt, and Joe Diffie.

The festival runs eight nights: April 20 to April 23 and April 27 to April 30. Tickets haven’t gone on sale yet, but coliseum officials said they will be available soon.

