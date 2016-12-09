Overturned truck, trailer cleared from Canal Rd. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Overturned truck, trailer cleared from Canal Rd.

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
(Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

An overturned truck and trailer caused major traffic delays in the area of Canal Rd. and 28th St. for more than an hour Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash blocked the northbound lane of Canal Rd., but the scene is now clear.

Gulfport police said no injuries were reported. 

