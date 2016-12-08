Cold shelters open all along Gulf Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cold shelters open all along Gulf Coast

The shelters will provide a place to stay for those in need until 6:00 a.m., both Friday and Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX) The shelters will provide a place to stay for those in need until 6:00 a.m., both Friday and Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Cold weather shelters are opening up their doors all along the Coast to provide comfort and heat to those in need.

Karl Talley walked to the Gulfport Salvation Army from Biloxi to get a warm bed for Thursday night's predicted near-freezing temperatures.

"I like coming here. I just want to tell everyone, if you're looking for a nice place to come, just come on out to the Salvation Army. It's very nice," said Talley. 

Sgt. Jerry Casey with the Salvation Army says people like Talley will be allowed inside, but with a few exceptions.

Casey noted, "I need to see a picture I.D. If I can verify it through the internet that's fine."

Area Commander for the Salvation Army, Gary Sturdivant, says they've even created a separate space for women to ensure everyone feels at home.

"I believe we have around 60 beds in here; a dozen for females and then we have about 48 for the males," Sturdivant said. 

The shelters will provide a place to stay for those in need until 6:00 a.m., both Friday and Saturday.

Talley said, "It's good food, really good.  We also can wash, shower, and get good night's sleep.  The beds are real good too."

Cold shelters are also opening in D'Iberville at the Multi-Purpose Center, at the Waveland Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church, and the Stone County FEMA building near Stone High.

