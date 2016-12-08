Retired Air Force general receives Boy Scout honor

Spraggins says being in Boy Scouts has helped him throughout his life. (Photo source: WLOX)

Retired Gen. Joe Spraggins with the U.S. Air Force received the honor of distinguished citizen from the Boy Scouts Pine Burr Area Council on Thursday.

Each year, the council honors someone who makes a positive impact on the community. Casey Norwood says Spraggins was selected for his dedication to the Coast, helping rebuild after Hurricane Katrina.

"He stayed here, fell in love with the community and continues to make an impact today," said Norwood.

The retired general says being an Eagle Scout has helped him throughout his life.

"It helped me in my military career, helped me with it," said Spraggins. "Being in Boy Scouts was able to give me that extra that other people didn't have."

Spraggins also says he dedicates the award to his father, who was a scoutmaster.

The award dinner was held at the Great Southern club, at the top of the Hancock Bank building in Gulfport.

