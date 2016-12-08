Ocean Springs man produces intricate home holiday light show - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs man produces intricate home holiday light show

The Hamiltons say all are welcome to come see their light show at 2829 Katy Ln. until they take it down on Jan. 2. (Photo source: WLOX) The Hamiltons say all are welcome to come see their light show at 2829 Katy Ln. until they take it down on Jan. 2. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

In Ocean Springs, one man has created a light display set to the beat of popular Christmas tunes in front of his house. The man who designed it said it's a labor of love.

In the Beverly Place neighborhood just off Government St., Hymiar Hamilton is doing his best to spread holiday cheer.

"This has been growing every year. The first year we had basic lights. The next year we added more. The third year we started using sequence animations to go backwards and forward," said Hamilton.

He said his show lights up the night on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The show lasts 30 minutes.

"Around here, everybody loves it. The community is very supporting," said Hamilton.

He programmed an intricate design of light patterns to match the beats of popular songs, like Frozen's "Let it Go", on his laptop.

"It's a little box called 'light-o-rama' we use. We bought two boxes to do 32 channels. The box has all the cords plugged into it," said Hamilton

His wife, Halinka, said she wishes her whole neighborhood would go all out for Christmas like they do.

"It's wonderful. I love it. My grandkids enjoy it. They like to come over and see it," said Halinka.

Hamilton said it took one year of research planning and design to make this light show a reality.

The Hamiltons say all are welcome to come see their light show at 2829 Katy Ln. until they take it down on Jan. 2.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

