Sheriff: Runaway Jackson County inmate back in custody

The Jackson County inmate who reportedly walked away from his work detail sometime before midnight is back in custody.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies discovered Donald Westley Matheny was missing Wednesday morning when they noticed none of his work at the courthouse had been done.

Ezell said Matheny stole a pickup truck from a gas station in Pascagoula and later ditched the vehicle in the Kreole community of Moss Point.

Ezell said investigators found Matheny around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, and more charges against him are pending.

