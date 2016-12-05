Customers warn about alleged gas price ripoff

Bisner said he was at the Kangaroo Express gas station in Ocean Springs when he noticed the pump overcharging him. (Photo source: Tom Bisner)

Imagine going to the gas station and filling up your tank, only to realize when you pull out the nozzle the pump continues to charge you. That's exactly what happened to customers at one coast gas station

"After it finished, I pulled the nozzle out and noticed it was still going slowly," said Tom Bisner.

Bisner says he was at the Kangaroo Express gas station on the corner of Bienville Blvd. and Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs when he noticed the pump overcharging him.

"I said, ‘oh my gosh,’ and I reached for my phone. By the time I got it, it had stopped," Bisner said.

Bisner said he went inside and told the attendant but wasn't sure what action would be taken. When he noticed he needed fuel again, he decided to find out.

"Today, I stopped at the same gas station, the same place, the same pump and had my phone ready," said Bisner.

Sure enough, he said the same thing happened, but this time he caught it on camera. The pump crept up more than 50 cents after he released the lever.

"Because I stop it on certain amounts, that's the only reason I noticed," Bisner said.

When WLOX News Now went to the gas station to check it out, the pumps were covered with out of service signs.

We reached out to Kangaroo and Circle K's corporate offices. They had this response about what's being done about the issue.

"Our store manager followed the appropriate protocol by taking the pump immediately out of service and phoning the issue in to our maintenance department. We are awaiting a definitive diagnosis from our third party provider, which has been dispatched to the location in question."

"I don't think it's something they're doing to cheat people, and I'm not going to go broke over 50 cents, but it adds up for everybody, and it's something that needs to be fixed. It's something that people need to watch for," Bisner said.

WLOX reached out to Mississippi Department of Agriculture, who regulates gas pump accuracy.

A spokesperson returned our phone call, but we were unable to speak with a representative due to the agency's operating hours.

