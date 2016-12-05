Coast schools honored for excellence

The Mississippi Department of Education kicked off its Celebration of Excellence tour Monday in Jackson County.

State education officials honored the Jackson County School District during a celebration at Vancleave High School. The festivities then made their way to the Ocean Springs School District.

The visits are to acknowledge the achievements of all "A" rated districts and the schools that achieved the top scores on the statewide accountability model.

Local and state lawmakers joined in on the celebration.

"It's a time to celebrate the excellence that's going on in the state of Mississippi, and I think we can't do that enough," said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carey Wright. "So I wanted to make a big deal out of it because everybody has worked so hard to get us where we are, and I think this is just a great way to say thank you and congratulations to everybody who's put the work in towards this."

16 districts in total will be recognized in the state through December 19. Four of those districts are here on the coast.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.