Coast schools honored for excellence - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast schools honored for excellence

The Ocean Springs School District was among 16 districts honored statewide. (Photo source: WLOX News) The Ocean Springs School District was among 16 districts honored statewide. (Photo source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Mississippi Department of Education kicked off its Celebration of Excellence tour Monday in Jackson County.

State education officials honored the Jackson County School District during a celebration at Vancleave High School. The festivities then made their way to the Ocean Springs School District.

The visits are to acknowledge the achievements of all "A" rated districts and the schools that achieved the top scores on the statewide accountability model. 

Local and state lawmakers joined in on the celebration. 

"It's a time to celebrate the excellence that's going on in the state of Mississippi, and I think we can't do that enough," said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carey Wright. "So I wanted to make a big deal out of it because everybody has worked so hard to get us where we are, and I think this is just a great way to say thank you and congratulations to everybody who's put the work in towards this."

16 districts in total will be recognized in the state through December 19. Four of those districts are here on the coast. 

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly