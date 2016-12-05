Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy gears up for Christmas campaign

The Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy Program is gearing up for its 2016 Christmas campaign. Those wishing to register for a meal have until Dec. 19 to do so.

This will be the 27th year coast public safety departments have come together to deliver meals to those in need on Christmas Day. The program has grown from feeding just a few people to delivering more than 5,000 meals during the holidays each year.

To order a meal for any needy person, please contact any of these sponsoring agencies:

Biloxi Police Department: 228-385-3033

D’Iberville Police Department: 228-396-4252

Gulfport Police Department: 228-868-5703

Gulfport Fire Department: 228-868-5950

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department: 228-896-0606

Long Beach Police Department: 228-865-1981

Pass Christian Police Department: 228-452-3302

If you would like to make a donation to the Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy Program, please contact Lt. Mike Shaw, with the Gulfport Police Department, at 228-868-5703. You can also mail your donation to Shaw at 2220 15th St. Gulfport, MS 39501.

If you would to like to volunteer by packaging and delivering meals, go to the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport at 8 a.m. on Christmas Day. Deliveries will begin going out at 9 a.m.

