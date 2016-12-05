Christmas decoration display destroyed in Wiggins

According to Wiggins police, someone vandalized a Christmas decoration display in Blaylock Park on Friday night. (Photo source: Wiggins Police Department)

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a holiday humbug.

According to Wiggins police, someone vandalized a Christmas decoration display in Blaylock Park on Friday night. The police department posted pictures of the damage to its Facebook page. The post has been shared nearly 200 times.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, please call the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

