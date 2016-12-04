East Biloxi residents call for answers to flooding problems

Every time it rains, parts of Division Street become flooded, preventing some residents from even leaving their homes. It's what seems to now be a normal scene in East Biloxi.

The ongoing infrastructure project has left many roads unpaved. When it rains, the water rises.

Mary Eley lives on Division near Crawford Street and says the water in the area rises fast.

"I don't even believe it took an hour to get to this part here. I don't even think it took an hour, because I woke up this morning and it was this way," Eley said.

She gets worried when the road floods because her car isn't big enough to get through the water.

"It damages a lot of things like cars. I have a small vehicle....I've gotta go all the way around town at least to beat the water," said Eley.

East Biloxi resident Gloria Jackson says the flooding can add an extra half hour to travel.

"When it's raining like this, and it floods like this, it's hard for us to get to and from because of the construction cause that's the only road that's paved down there," said Jackson. "It's nothing but clearly dirt right here, so it's hard for us to get around."

In a statement to WLOX, City spokesman Vincent Creel said, "We're aware of the issues on Division Street, and we're doing the best we can. And it's important to remember that this is a major, major construction zone."

People like Victor Roby say more needs to be done.

"They need to concentrate on Division Street," Roby said, "I mean, they got poor drainage here. Instead of these little side roads and stuff that they're playing around with, putting all those workers on those roads, why don't they concentrate on the main roads?"

The East Biloxi infrastructure project is expected to continue until June 2018.

