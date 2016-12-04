Southern Miss to play in New Orleans Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will play in the New Orleans Bowl against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.

USM (6-6) will take on ULL (6-6) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, December 17, at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

USM returns to a bowl game for the second-consecutive year after losing to Washington in the Heart of Dallas Bowl one year ago.

Southern Miss has played four times in the New Orleans Bowl, winning in 2004 against North Texas, 2005 against Arkansas State, 2008 against Troy, and losing in 2009 to Middle Tennessee State.

The New Orleans Bowl has been organized every year since 2001. Louisiana-Lafayette played in this bowl from 2011-14, winning all four matchups and playing in front of the four-largest crowds in the bowl's history.

