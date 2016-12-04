D'Iberville turns town green into Santa's workshop - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville turns town green into Santa's workshop

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Kids enjoyed decorating cookies at the third annual Santa's Workshop in D'Iberville on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX) Kids enjoyed decorating cookies at the third annual Santa's Workshop in D'Iberville on Saturday. (Photo source: WLOX)
A Five Point miniature village was on display Saturday during D'Iberville's annual Christmas event. (Photo source: WLOX) A Five Point miniature village was on display Saturday during D'Iberville's annual Christmas event. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The North Pole came to D'Iberville Saturday when the city turned the Town Green into a Santa's Workshop.

The D'Iberville Gateway Group hosted the third annual event, which included a Five Points miniature village. Santa's elves also were on hand, greeting people and taking pictures with the children. 

In keeping with the winter wonderland theme, many fun kids' activities were available, like face painting, decorating cookies, arts and crafts, and kid-sized steaming cups of hot cocoa.

The Gateway Group also used the event as a way to collect non-perishable food donations, requesting canned goods and other items in exchange for admission to the event.

Organizers and participants agree that the yearly event is a great way to bring the city's residents together and spread some Christmas cheer.

"It's the joy of the community, here in D'Iberville, giving back," noted one of Santa's helpers. "The canned food drive to give back to everyone here in the City of D'Iberville, looking at the smiles of the children, their eyes just lighting up."

After Santa's Workshop, a walking parade for children was held, where dozens of kids on bicycles, in wagons and strollers, and on foot merrily marched around the town green. D'Iberville High School's band and dance team also participated.

And, of course, making his grand entrance at the end of the parade was Santa Claus, who arrived just in time to light the city's Christmas tree.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

