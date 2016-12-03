Battle at Buffett Beach brings out fitness enthusiasts

Hundreds of runners braved the windy and chilly weather Saturday morning to put their endurance to the ultimate test.

Singing River Cross Fit and the City of Pascagoula joined forces to put on the Battle at Buffett Beach obstacle race.

The 5K beach race featured 13 grueling obstacles made to test strength. From jumping, running, to climbing and wading, the course proved difficult for even the most athletic racers.

"The rope climb, by far, to me was the hardest," said Taylor Borries.

But even more so than physical endurance, the race was a good lesson in teamwork as teammates encouraged each other to get over the obstacles.

For Team Larry, the obstacles on the course were nothing compared to the obstacles their namesake faces everyday.

"We ran today because obviously it's good exercise, and I'm running for this man right here, who I love. He's my uncle. Team Larry, fighting Leukemia."

