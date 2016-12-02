Coroner: Body found near Crossroads shopping center, no foul play suspected

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirms a body was recovered from a ditch in the Crossroads shopping center in Gulfport on Friday afternoon.

Hargrove said a passerby noticed the body and called police around 12:15 p.m.

The coroner said the body has been identified, and the deceased was recently released from the hospital. Hargrove did not release the identity of the body, but he did say the person had a history of health problems.

Hargrove said foul play is not suspected, and the person likely died from natural causes.

