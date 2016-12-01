Pascagoula rings in the holidays with snow, fireworks

People who came to Pascagoula Beach Park were in for a treat as dancers, gingerbread houses, and games helped bring in the holiday spirit. (Photo source: WLOX)

Christmas came early in Pascagoula on Thursday night when kids played in snow and saw a fireworks display over a beautiful Christmas tree.

People who came to Pascagoula Beach Park were in for a treat as dancers, gingerbread houses, and games helped bring in the holiday spirit.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were available for photos, and kids couldn't seem to get enough of all the winter fun.

"I'm excited to see the Christmas tree lighting," said 6-year-old Nolayah Castleberry.

Pascagoula resident Maggie Castleberry said she and her daughter are impressed with the holiday festivities.

"We love the activities for the kids. It's the most activities she's seen, lots of kids,” said Castleberry. “It makes a difference, because she's an only child, and she's so excited about this."

Suzanne Steinberger, with the City of Pascagoula, said the night was one of three events happening in the coming weekend to kick off the holiday season. Friday, Santa will appear again at Downtown for the Holidays.

"We want to promote downtown stores, get people out and shopping and into the holiday spirit," said Steinberger.

This weekend's Battle on Buffet Beach, a sand obstacle race spanning two and a half miles, is garnering national attention.

"We're bringing people in as far as Washington, California, New York, and of course Mississippi," Steinberger said.

"This community seems to be very community-oriented. We really love the involvement we're getting here," Castleberry said.

