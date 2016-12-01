Myles Brennan: "(Decision) has to happen pretty soon"

St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan's hectic senior year continued Thursday as he prepared to receive the 4A "Mr. Football" award given out by the Mississippi Association of Coaches in partnership with the New Orleans Saints.

After the LSU commit announced Wednesday that his recruitment would be reopened and that he hasn't decommitted, Brennan went into detail on when he expects to make a more solidified decision regarding his future.

"I wouldn't say within the next week, but it should be soon," Brennan told WCBI-TV. "As a quarterback, it has to happen pretty soon. I know that time is kind of a crunch right now, but I'm going to take it a day at a time so I can make the best decision for myself and for my next 4-5 years.

"Oklahoma State offered and I've been in contact with Florida State, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame. It's kind of reopened a little bit. As LSU goes through their transitions, I feel like I should be able to explore my options. That's kind of where I'm at right now."

Brennan, who will play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game Dec. 10, received the inaugural 4A "Mr. Football" award after completing 69% of his passes for 3,982 yards, 48 touchdowns and tossing just three interceptions.

He helped lead the Rockachaws to back-to-back 4A state championship appearances in the 2014-15 seasons before suffering a stunning second-round loss to Mendenhall this season.

"I was fortunate enough to get to (the state championship) as a sophomore, went back my junior year but senior year we just couldn't finish," Brennan said. "I feel like God has a plan for everything, and I do believe it. I'm just taking it a day at a time, enjoying the process and I'm priveleged and grateful for all the honors that I've been given."

Brennan will also take part in the Under Armour All-American Game on New Year's Day in Orlando, Florida.

