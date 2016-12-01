MGCCC's Jordan Hall named NJCAA All-American

Mississippi Gulf Coast freshman forward Jordan Hall has been named to the NJCAA Division I All-American Second Team.

“Jordan had a special season,” Bulldogs coach Chris Handy said. “I think it’s cool for him as a freshman to be second-team All-American. It’s not something easily done and he has a lot to be proud of.”

Hall finished second in the country with 28 goals and assisted on 12 more, good for a 14th-place tie in Division I. He had a streak of four straight games with a hat trick and finished with six overall.

Growing up in Manchester, England, he never dreamed about being named an All-American.

“It means a lot just to know I’ve been recognized,” Hall said. “It was a good year as a whole. From an individual standpoint, I can’t argue with 28 goals and 12 assists.”

It’s the highest individual honor any Bulldog player has achieved. Hall is the second Bulldog to receive NJCAA All-American honors since the school started playing soccer in 1998. B.J. Davis was named to the honorable mention list in 1999.