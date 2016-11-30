Poplarville Hornets fired up for state championship playoff game

The Hornets will be taking on the Lafayette High Commodores from Oxford Saturday at 3 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)

Excitement is in the air in Poplarville, both on and off campus, as the Poplarville High Hornets get ready for this weekend's state championship football game at Mississippi State.

Poplarville High defensive tackle Chad Hart said, "Everybody is excited, the community is behind us, everybody is just turnt up right now because we're just doing so good."

Laurie Langlois works at Poplarville High and says she's seen a high number of people planning to make the four hour trip to Starkville for the game.

"This is the first time we've ever been in the state playoffs. We're trying to get a whole lot of people to go. We have sales out of our office, and everybody from town's coming in and buying tickets. I think we'll have a good group up there," said Langlois.

Senior Chad Hart says he thinks the team's edge came from extra effort in practice over the summer.

"It's going to be big, real big, but we won't let it get to us. We just play our game like a regular game and take care of business," noted Hart.

Players say they're not doing anything different in the practices leading up to Saturday's big game. Their plan is simple: stick to the same strategies that have worked for them all season.

Poplarville High linebacker David Carroll-Hilliard added, "We've been winning with the same thing we've been doing, so we're keeping it going. We're practicing a little harder, though."

The Hornets will be taking on the Lafayette High Commodores from Oxford Saturday at 3 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available at the PHS office through Friday for $14 each.

The game will air live on WLOX-ABC.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.