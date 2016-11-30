GPD 'Blue Crew' gearing up for basketball game

The event is free and open to the public. (Photo source: WLOX)

Members of the Gulfport Police Department will soon trade their uniforms in for sneakers and head to the top of the key.

On Monday, Dec. 5, 17 officers - members of the very first Blue Crew - will face off against 10 Gulfport High School students for a game of basketball.

"Chief Leonard Papania expressed interest in starting a team to play scrimmages against local middle school and high school students as well as pickup games against kids in the community. Seventeen officers signed up to join the team and nearly every division of the Gulfport Police Department is represented in this group," Sgt. Joshua Bromen noted in a press release.

Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. at GHS. JZ94.5 will also be in attendance to call the game, and provide music. At halftime, community leaders will head down to center court with mascots from across the Coast to interact with fans.

Additionally, the GHS Robotics Team will be there with a t-shirt cannon.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

