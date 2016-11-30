St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan drops commitment to LSU

Star St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan has re-opened his recruiting after LSU offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama commitment Tua Tagovailoa.

A Tuesday tweet from Brennan said he received an offer from Oklahoma State University. Around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Brennan used Twitter to announce he dropped his commitment to LSU.

Thanks and God Bless! pic.twitter.com/bTszDGaBnf — Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) November 30, 2016

St. Stanislaus head coach Bill Conides said Brennan is still considering LSU, but the uncertainty of the Tigers’ offensive plans for the future are what have the young quarterback concerned.

According to 247sports.com, Brennan is the 10th ranked pro-style quarterback in the country. Conides said Oklahoma State runs an offense that would work well with Brennan’s pro-style type of play. Tagovailoa is a dual threat style quarterback.

The 6’3”, 180-pound senior was recruited by former LSU head coach Les Miles and former offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, but he had previously said he was pleased with the hiring of Ed Orgeron.

Brennan received the inaugural Mississippi 4A Mr. Football Award earlier this month after throwing for more than 3,600 and only one interception so far this season.

