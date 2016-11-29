Woman nearly killed in police chase crash finally speaks out

It's been more than a month since Brittany Berry's world was turned upside when she was struck by a man fleeing police. But she made it through and is now on a long road to recovery. (Photo source: WLOX)

A stolen truck t-bones a car at a D'Iberville intersection as the driver is fleeing Jackson County deputies. That moment changed Brittany Berry's life forever. She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

She now tackles each day one step at a time.

"I had five broken ribs, a lacerated spleen, a fractured pelvis, bruised adrenal glands, liver and kidney, and a collapsed lung," Berry said.

It's been more than a month since her world was turned upside when she was caught in the middle of a police chase - the suspect slamming into her car and the scary moments to follow.

"The sounds of gunshots when your lung is collapsed and you're fighting for your life and you think you're gonna die," Berry said.

But she made it through and is now on a long road to recovery. It started with days in the intensive care unit where she used humor to fight the pain. Berry says with the help of lots of medicine, she's slowly regaining independence. But she can't help but think of the man who put her in this situation in the first place.

"I'm just at a loss for words on how much he took from me, how much that whole incident took from me. And I'm mad about it, though I wish I couldn't be," Berry said.

She said one day she'll forgive him, but she hasn't come to terms with the incident yet. Just the thought of almost losing her life brings her to tears.

"It's just not okay to do over a car, or drugs, or whatever he was doing it for. I'm 22 years old. I have my whole life ahead of me," Berry said.

But she vows not to focus on the past, but to work toward her second chance at life.

"I'm going to get better and I'm going to go work for Patio 44 and I'm going to give them my all because they gave me so much," said Berry.

Patio 44 is the Biloxi restaurant she interviewed at right before the crash. The managers there promised to have a job waiting for her when she's ready to work.

As for the man accused of driving that stolen vehicle, Carl Young is still behind bars at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. He faces multiple charges in Jackson County and in D'iberville for his role in the chase.

