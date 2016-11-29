Gulfport gas station clerk robbed at knifepoint

Gulfport police are investigating after a gas station clerk said she was robbed at knifepoint Monday night.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen said the robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station near the intersection of Pass Rd. and Ford St.

According to Bromen, the clerk said a man wearing a black mask and jacket walked into the store holding a large knife.

After getting cash from the clerk, the suspect reportedly told her to go to the back of the store before leaving the building.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.