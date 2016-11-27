Pascagoula police investigate stabbing and shooting

Carlton Gholder has been charged with the murder of his roommate. (Photo: JCADC)

A dangerous night in Pascagoula stretched the police force Saturday night as they worked two separate crime scenes.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to the Eastwood Apartments off of Orchard Road to reports of a shooting or robbery. Details are limited, but police say one person was injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown, and no one is in custody as of yet.

Just hours before, police responded to a fatal stabbing at the Cambridge Park Apartments off of Shortcut Road around 10:30 p.m.

"So I was in my room, and I was on the phone and what not, and I heard a loud confrontation right here in the parking lot right here," said Tyrin Shannon.

Shannon says it was hard to ignore the commotion going on between his neighbors right in front of his balcony.

"After....like 10 -15 minutes, I guess they had went inside....and then next thing you know all I hear is arguing, arguing, and then they came outside and there were right here in front of my balcony," Shannon said. "Next thing I know, I look out my balcony and I saw a man laying down on the ground."

Police have identified the victim of the fatal stabbing as 40-year-old Eddie Stanton, Sr. The suspect - his roommate, 45-year-old Carlton Gholder - has been charged with murder, and is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Police say not only were the two roommates, but Gholder was also dating a relative of Stanton's; who was on the scene when officials arrived.

"It was just the lady saying, 'Oh, he stabbed him, he stabbed him, he did it, he did it, he did this, and that,'" Shannon said.

Shannon says he tried to save Stanton, who was stabbed in the chest.

"I came outside with a towel....I was holding it down on his chest, and I told the man, 'Stay with me, stay with me,'" Shannon said. "So he told me, 'I can't hang on, I'm [about] to die.'"

Medics tried to save Stanton, but it was too late.

"It was just heartbreaking. It was just the scenery was so fast....I mean, the adrenaline was running trying to help him, [trying to] resuscitate him," Shannon recalled. "But he didn't come back, he ain't make it."

Police have not released a motive in the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pascagoula Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

